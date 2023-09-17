Road Projects in September

caltrans road work View Photo

Some road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, here are the projects scheduled from September 17th to the 23rd.

On Highway 4 expect traffic breaks from Bonanza Mine to Appaloosa Road for the Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project detailed here beginning this week on Monday and continuing through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 in Calaveras at Avery Road, the right shoulder will be restricted for long-term utility work between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through November 30.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Flat Gulch Lane to Ridge Road will allow for more tree work. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 9 am to 3 pm.

On Highway 26 the long-term one-way traffic control at South Fork Mokelumne River for bridge work continues through October 31, 2023.

On Highway 26 overnight, one-way traffic control from Plain (Duck) Creek to near Linden (San Joaquin County) and Savage Way in Valley Springs (Calaveras County) will allow for pavement grinding and paving beginning Sunday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 49 various full closures of the right-turn lanes at Toyanza Street, Treat Avenue, Court/Adam Street and Gold Oak Road for utility potholing Monday through Friday are scheduled from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 in Tuttletown one-way traffic control will allow for drainage work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Highway 108 guardrail repair will restrict onramp lanes and shoulders beginning Sunday at 9 pm and each night Monday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., in the Sanguinetti Road to Phoenix Lake Road area and Chief Fuller Road to Sierra Road. At Mono Way more guardrail work will begin Sunday at 9 pm and also each night Monday through Friday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

The City of Sonora’s Washington Street and Stockton Corridor project adding a pair of bus stops and new ADA-compliant curb ramps has an updated completion date of the second week in October.

The Standard Road Reconstruction Project began on August 14 and is expected to continue until October 31 as detailed here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.