Third Week In June Road Work

Road Work Sign View Photo

Some Caltrans road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, June 18th to the 24th.

On Highway 4 in the Telegraph Road area or mile marker one, to Shirley Road and Murphy three miles down the road one-way traffic control will allow for drainage work. The work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

On Highway 4 in the Apple Blossom and Dam Road area to Brice Station Road there will also be one-way traffic control for drainage work. The work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

On Highway 4 at lower Utica Powerhouse Road to the Closure Gate #1 up into Alpine county there will a moving closure of one of the two lanes for road striping. The work is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

On Highway 12 from Bollea Street, 14 miles to Haupt Creek the right and left shoulder are restricted for sound wall work. The work is planned for 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 26 at the Viaduct and the South Fork of the Mokelumne River long-term bridge work will continue through July 3.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control at Sierra Rock Road for road striping is planned to begin Sunday night through Friday from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Guardrail work continues in areas on Highway 108 from 8 pm Sunday night to 6 am each day through Friday morning; at Tulloch Dam Road to Mono Way, at the Sanguinetti Road exit to Phoenix Lake Road, at Peaceful Oak Road exit and the Via Estate/Rancho Poquitos Road exit, at Soulsbyville road to Twain Harte Drive and at Chief Fuller Road to Sierra Road. On Highway 108 guardrail repair from Twain Harte Drive to the 4,000-foot elevation marker will begin Monday at 6 a.m. and continue each day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m each day through Friday.

Yosemite Valley is now accessible from Highway 120 as detailed here. Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass opened for the season on June 8th, as reported here, and Highway 108 Sonora Pass opened on June 9th as reported here.

AT&T will be using temporary traffic control at 851 Sanguinetti Road in Sonora for work on fiber optic cables. Monday through Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nate’s Tree Service Inc. will be conducting vegetation management tree trimming and tree removal operations that will require a full road closure of Lyons Street between Hope Lane and East Bald Mountain Road in Sonora starting Tuesday and continuing through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There will be traffic delays this week and continuing until the end of July on Phoenix Lake Road due to road construction adjacent to work that has been taking place recently by the Tuolumne Utilities District. Details are here.

The City of Sonora’s bus stop project work continues and it will be completed in late August as detailed here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.