2 Deaths, 50 New Covid Cases In Tuolumne, 11 New Cases In Calaveras

Tuolumne County Public Health reports two men in their 70s have died due to Covid. There have been 168 deaths in total, 20 reported since January 1st, 2022.

There are 50 new Covid cases since Wednesday’s report, 40 are community cases, active community cases decreased 5 to 169 including 8 people who are hospitalized. There are ten newly identified inmate cases at the Sierra Conservation Center. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports 73 currently active inmate cases.

The newly reported community cases include ten cases age 17 or younger and nine cases age 60 or older. The new Covid cases demographics: two girls and eight boys age 11 or younger, two women and one man age 18 to 29, three women and three men in their 30s, four women and two men in their 40s, three women and three men in their 50s, two women and two men in their 60s, one woman and three men in their 70s, and one woman in her 80s.

The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 44.8 from 48 per 100,000 population. The case rate reached a high of 174.8 on January 24th. A total of 41 were released from isolation in all 10,021 have been released from isolation. The 7-day test positivity rate is 7.5% and 62% of the population eligible to get vaccinated has been vaccinated. Vaccination details per case are no longer reported by Tuolumne Public Health. As seen in the image the state vaccination trends are here.

You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by self-isolating when you have symptoms or a positive test result. Also, notify any close contacts you’ve had from 2 days before you became ill or got tested. Any close contacts should follow current quarantine guidance and get tested 3-5 days after exposure. If you are at high risk of severe disease or hospitalization, you can contact your doctor to discuss potential treatment options. If you are not symptomatic, have not tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and are not in quarantine, public health officials recommend getting vaccinated or boosted.

Calaveras County Public Health reports 11 new cases since Tuesday’s report, active cases decreased nine to 46 including four Covid hospitalizations. There are 20 more counted as recovered for a total of 6,920 and 57.11% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in the county.

Masks are currently required on public transit, in schools (update here), in care/hospital settings, and indoors for those not vaccinated. Surgical masks or higher-level respirators (e.g., N95s, KN95s, KF94s) with good fit are highly recommended. The updated masking order and information can be found here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/guidance-for-face-coverings.aspx Mega events guidance, long-term care, hospital visitation, skilled nursing and care facilities visitation guidance are here. Public health recommends fully vaccinated individuals continue indoor masking in high-risk settings.

COVID-19 Testing Public health recommends getting tested 5 days after possible exposure and if you are having any symptoms, get tested right away. The LHI State testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will be closed on Monday, February 21 for the President’s Day Holiday, usually, the testing site is open 7 days a week from 7 AM to 7 PM. Appointments can be made at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. Testing is also available at pharmacies, at Rapid Care, and the hospital emergency department if you are experiencing any symptoms, or contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine The CDC recommends people receive a booster shot if they completed a Pfizer series at least five months ago, or the Moderna series at least six months ago, or a J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 can also be made through myturn.ca.gov, or by calling 833-422-4255, or through local pharmacies, more details are here. For ways to manage a fear of needles or a phobia and help others with it, view the CDC’s information guide here. Learn more about self-care strategies by visiting namica.org

County

Date

New

Active (Hospital)

Total 2022 All Cases (All Deaths) Amador 2/14 (M/Th) 64 139 (11) 1,602 5,768

(68) Calaveras 2/17 11 46 (4) 2,373 7,074

(108) Mariposa 2/17 4 47 (22) 1,040 2,903

(20) Mono 2/17 1 N/A 983 2,953

(8) Stanislaus 2/17 239 5,217 (141) 32,337 117,142

(1,609) Tuolumne 2/17 50 169 (8) 4,714 12,774 (168) Reported cases at end of 2021 and 2020 Amador updates Monday and Thursday.