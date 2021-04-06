2 Deaths, 4 New Cases In Tuolumne, 6 Cases In Calaveras

Covid-19 Regional Report Tuesday View Photo

Tuolumne County — Tuolumne Public Health reports they have investigated two deaths, females in their 80s, and both have been confirmed to be COVID related. The deaths occurred in February and early March.

There are four new COVID cases since yesterday, a woman between the ages of 40 to 49, two men age 50 to 59 and a man age 70 to 79. One case remains hospitalized and one individual was released from isolation.

Tuolumne County has a total of 4,048 cases split between 2,632 community cases and 1,416 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, there are currently no active COVID-19 positive inmates at the prison. Total community cases released from isolation are 2,553 and the total number of tests administered is 85,340. The county reports 30,707 vaccine doses administered in Tuolumne.

Calaveras County – Calaveras public health reports six new COVID-19 cases since yesterday with the county’s total cases at 2,029 and active cases decreased by four to 14. Recoveries increased 10 to 1,964. The report has one active COVID-19 hospitalization. In total there have been 941 men, 1,070 women and 18 with no gender reported infected with COVID-19. The total number of people over 65 years old identified with COVID increased one to 445 since the pandemic began. Calaveras reports 22,746 vaccinations given. They have a vaccination clinic planned for Thursday, call 754-6460.

Vaccines: Savemart has 5 doses/appointment openings for the Moderna vaccine available at the pharmacy today for those 18+. As detailed here Governor Newsom announced California is expanding vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older beginning April 15th. As detailed here, vaccines are available to teens. More information about the pharmacies and other places offering the vaccine are here.

Testing: The Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site will be open Sunday to Thursday from 7 AM to 7 PM, closed Friday and Saturdays. The Groveland site is at the Youth Center, 18950 Hwy 120 on Thursdays from 7 AM to 7 PM. Individuals can select the site location when making their appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1123. More details, including Calaveras testing dates, are in our events calendar here.

State’s Blueprint To Reopen: As reported here Tuolumne is in the Orange Tier a less restrictive tier than Calaveras which is in the Red Tier. The State’s Framework for the week ending March 27 was a 2.5 Case Rate per 100,000 population down from a 3.3 Case Rate and a 1.2% Test Positivity Rate down from 1.6%. Calaveras did not make it to the Orange Tier with an increase of its Case Rate to 7.1 from a 6.5 Case Rate and a 4.1% Test Positivity Rate up from 3%. An update of what metrics qualifies a county to move to another tier occurred today in response to meeting the statewide vaccine equity metric of 4 million doses of vaccine. The state’s Friday update of the Travel Advisory is here. Changes in public gathering rules are in the April 2 news story here.

County/Date

Tier Color Active

Cases New Cases

Total Cases COVID

Deaths Amador 4/5 39 25 1,701 39 Calaveras 4/6 14 6 2,029 51 Mariposa 4/6 3 0 411 7 Mono 4/6 18 0 1,008 4 Stanislaus 4/6 581 66 53,140 1,007 Tuolumne 4/6 15 4 4,048 64 For other county-level statistics view our page here.