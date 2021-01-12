3 Deaths And 45 New COVID-19 Community Cases In The Tuolumne County Report

Sonora, CA – Another three COVID-19 related deaths have been added to Tuolumne County’s tally, bringing the total to 36. Public Health says the additional deaths that occurred over the weekend are individuals who were hospitalized or in a local care facility. The individuals were all males, one in his 80s, one in his 70s, and one in his 60s.

The newly identified community cases reported today include 17 on Saturday, 14 on Sunday, and 14 today there were also 11 new Sierra Conservation inmates cases reported; 4 Saturday, 3 Sunday, 4 today. One of the new cases is hospitalized and the remainder appear to be isolating according to public health. A total of 45 individuals have been released from isolation and 6 are reported as currently hospitalized.

County health officials certified 10 coronavirus deaths as detailed here on Friday. Three additional death certificates were under review and investigation, awaiting the final word from the state.

Today’s community cases in Tuolumne County residents include 7 males and 7 females each under 20, 1 female in their 20s, 1 males and 2 females in their 30s, 6 males and 5 females in their 40s, 1 male and 5 females in their 50s, 3 males and 1 female in their 60s, 4 females in their 70s, 1 male in his 80s and a female in her 90s.

Tuolumne County has a total of 3,236 cases split between 2,067 community cases and 1,169 inmate cases. Total recovered community cases are listed as 1,875 with 156 active community cases and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 214 active inmate cases today. Total tested 22,706.

Vaccine distribution continues but public health says they do not currently have a registry for phases beyond 1A and will notify Clarke Broadcasting, the media, and post updates here. They note their call center has been overwhelmed with individual requests for information about Phase 1B.

Tuolumne County has been approved for a mobile COVID-19 testing team to be shared with Mariposa and Calaveras Counties, and Yosemite National Park. It has been confirmed to be at the Groveland Community Hall on January 18th (on Martin Luther King Jr. Day) and Mondays after that and at Tuolumne Memorial Hall on January 14th but not on January 21st due to a location scheduling conflict. To schedule an appointment up to one week ahead of time select the new location site at the same LHI website as for the Mother Lode Fairgrounds testing site which is open 7 days a week: www.lhi.care/covidtesting. Walk-ins are available at the mobile test site after registering, but appointments are required at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Details about further Calaveras testing dates were released this morning as detailed here.

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) has provided additional information about which high school sports have the best chance of taking place this school year bases on the county’s tier level as detailed here.

Tuolumne is part of the San Joaquin Valley Region that as of today, Monday has 0% of normal ICU bed capacity is available and remains under the Stay at Home Order. View the regional and county-specific ICU statistics by visiting our updating COVID-19 Information page here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information.

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total)

% County’s Pop Hospital/ ICU (may include non-residents) Released (presumed Non-Infectious total) Deaths Est. County Pop. (Ave. Deaths All causes/mo.) Alpine 1/8 3 1 (72)

6.3% of pop. 0 5 (69) 0 1,117 (10*) Amador 1/9 188 34 (1,281)

3.4% of pop. 20 29 (1,071) 22 37,325 (30.5) Calaveras 1/8 31 24 (922)

2% of pop. 8 121 (869) 22 44,286 (30) Madera 1/11 3,033 196 (12,270) 7.6% of pop. 28 564 (18,560) 126 160,089 (73) Mariposa 1/11 43 32 (328)

1.8% of pop. 1 18 (281) 4 17,778 (11*) Merced 1/11 3,512 849 (22,355) 7.7% of pop. 53 564 (18,560) 283 287,420 (111.7) Mono 1/11 122 44 (753) 5.3% of pop. NA 28 (627) 4 13,961 (10*) San Joaquin 1/11 6,034 877 (52,400) 6.6% of pop. 316/90 1,674 (45,642) 724 782,545 (440) Stanislaus 1/11 4,950 365 (39,216)

6.9% of pop. 338/75 474 (33,591) 675 562,303 (419.6) Tuolumne 1/11 156 56 (3,236) 6.1% of pop. 5 5 (1,830) 33 52,353 (53.1)

Public health officials relay it is very important for the public to remain vigilant about following recommended safety measures and business/activity guidelines in order to keep themselves and those around them safe and healthy.

Those measures include:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet of space between yourself and others who aren’t part of your household bubble.

Wearing a Face Covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.