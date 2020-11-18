Tuolumne County Has Largest Increase In Case Rate In The State
Tuolumne County — Public Health has identified 46 new cases today. The new cases include two individuals who are hospitalized. A previously isolated individual is now hospitalized. Fifteen individuals were released from isolation today.
Tuolumne County public health reports Tuolumne County had the largest increase in case rate among all counties in the state. Officials say, “Diverse community transmission is responsible many of the new cases. With case and test positivity substantially higher than the state average, the public is strongly advised to stay home to avoid unnecessary viral exposure. In addition, it is vital for individuals who are having symptoms to stay home and avoid going to work or school.”
Tuolumne Officials stated the state testing site at the fairgrounds has completed over 2,000 tests in the past 10 days. They further detail “The state testing site at the fairgrounds is being impacted by the huge increase in demand for testing, as is the hospital. People who believe they may have been exposed to a positive case but are not experiencing symptoms are being asked to quarantine at home and hold off on testing for now.” People who are required to test on a regular schedule as a condition of employment are excepted.
The state testing site located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is open for testing by appointment only on Tuesdays through Saturdays 7AM to 7PM. Appointments are available several days in advance, so we recommend checking occasionally for appointments as they become available. Make your appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123.
The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information. People with concerns about new or worsening symptoms can also call the Adventist Health Sonora COVID-19 Triage Line at 209-536-5166 to speak to a nurse or other clinician.
The regular monthly webinar for businesses affected by the Coronavirus pandemic and the associated guidelines will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, November 18 at 6:00PM as detailed here.
Purple Tier means retail is limited to 25% capacity. Museums, Places of worship and cultural ceremonies, gyms and fitness centers, and restaurants, are all outdoor only with modifications, bars where no meals are served and wineries are closed. Non-essential business offices should switch to remote work.
The Sonora High School District is voting on switching back to distance learning tonight as detailed here. General information on guidelines for schools and positive COVID-19 cases are in a blog here.
The California Department of Public Health has released a travel advisory as detailed here.
Because much of the state is experiencing a surge in COID-19 cases, new guidelines have been released by CDPH for safe holiday gatherings. New CDPH guidelines can be found here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Guidance-for-the-Prevention-of-COVID-19-Transmission-for-Gatherings-November-2020.aspx Please take these recommendations into account when making holiday plans.
Mono county which moved from Orange to Red Teir has now listed the Marine Warfare Training Center (MWTC) cases separate from community cases. To date 259 cases are associated with the facility located in Bridgeport. Two new cases at the MWTC were reported on November 9, the rest are from prior to November 2. The state isn’t reporting any hospitalized cases in Mono County currently.
|Tier 1: Minimal
|County/Date
|Active
|New Cases (Total)
|Hospital/ ICU
|New (Total Recovered)
|Deaths
|
Alpine 11/16
|8
|6 (36)
|1
|11 (28)
|0
|
Mariposa 11/17
|6
|0 (91)
|1
|1 (83)
|2
|Indoor
Offices, All Retail & Shopping Centers, Hair Salons & Barbers, Personal Care Services, Museums, Hotels & Lodging
|Bars, Breweries, Wineries, Restaurants, Cardrooms, Places Of Worship, Gyms
At 50% capacity details here.
|Outdoor
Playgrounds, outdoor recreation, Sports without live audiences
|Tier 2: Moderate
|County/Date
|Active
|New Cases (Total)
|Hospital/ ICU
|New (Total Recovered)
|Deaths
|
Calaveras 11/17
|26
|11 (399)
|1
|7 (352)
|21
|Outdoor Only
Bars, Breweries, and
|Museums, Restaurants, Places Of Worship
At 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.
|Wineries, Gyms & Fitness Centers, Cardrooms
Must be at 25% capacity, or 100 people whichever is fewer
|Open Indoors Personal Care Services, Hair Salons, & Barbers
|Tier 3: Substantial
|County/Date
|Active
|New Cases (Total)
|Hospital/ ICU
|New (Total Recovered)
|Deaths
|
Amador 11/16
|39
|20 (388)
|5
|7 (324)
|15
|
Mono 11/17
|37
|1 (493)
|NA
|1 (449)
|2
|All Retail, Malls
Common areas must be closed, 25% capacity
|Museums, Restaurants, Places Of Worship
At 25% capacity or 100 people, depending on which is fewer.
|Gyms & Fitness Centers
Must be at 10% capacity
|Open Indoors Personal Care Services, Hair Salons, & Barbers With Modifications
|Not Permitted:
|BARS, WINERIES, BREWERIES, ETC.
Not allowed unless meals are offered, Wineries outdoor only with modifications
|Tier 4: Widespread
|County
|Active
|New Cases (Total)
|Hospital/ ICU
|New (Total Recovered)
|Deaths
|
Madera 11/17
|526
|47(5,561)
|8
|9 (4,959)
|76
|
Merced 11/17
|843
|110 (10,662)
|39
|38 (9,645)
|174
|
San Joaquin 11/17
|1,664
|437 (24,171)
|76/19
|96 (22,003)
|504
|
Stanislaus 11/17
|1,664
|121 (19,397)
|94/18
|80 (17,981)
|504
|
Tuolumne 11/17
|254
|46 (615)
|9
|5 (328)
|8
|25% Capacity
All Retail except standalone grocers, Malls (Common areas & food courts closed)
|Outdoor Only
Restaurants, Museums, Places Of Worship, Gyms & Fitness Centers
|All Levels- Critical/essential Infrastructure always open with modifications.
|Personal Care Services, Hair Salons, & Barbers Open With Modifications
|Not Permitted:
|BARS, WINERIES, BREWERIES, ETC. Amusement Parks,
Not allowed unless meals are offered, Wineries and cardrooms outdoor only with modifications, Offices Remote