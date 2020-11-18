Tuolumne County Has Largest Increase In Case Rate In The State

Tuolumne County — Public Health has identified 46 new cases today. The new cases include two individuals who are hospitalized. A previously isolated individual is now hospitalized. Fifteen individuals were released from isolation today.

Tuolumne County public health reports Tuolumne County had the largest increase in case rate among all counties in the state. Officials say, “Diverse community transmission is responsible many of the new cases. With case and test positivity substantially higher than the state average, the public is strongly advised to stay home to avoid unnecessary viral exposure. In addition, it is vital for individuals who are having symptoms to stay home and avoid going to work or school.”

Tuolumne Officials stated the state testing site at the fairgrounds has completed over 2,000 tests in the past 10 days. They further detail “The state testing site at the fairgrounds is being impacted by the huge increase in demand for testing, as is the hospital. People who believe they may have been exposed to a positive case but are not experiencing symptoms are being asked to quarantine at home and hold off on testing for now.” People who are required to test on a regular schedule as a condition of employment are excepted.

The state testing site located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is open for testing by appointment only on Tuesdays through Saturdays 7AM to 7PM. Appointments are available several days in advance, so we recommend checking occasionally for appointments as they become available. Make your appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123.

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information. People with concerns about new or worsening symptoms can also call the Adventist Health Sonora COVID-19 Triage Line at 209-536-5166 to speak to a nurse or other clinician.

The regular monthly webinar for businesses affected by the Coronavirus pandemic and the associated guidelines will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, November 18 at 6:00PM as detailed here.

Purple Tier means retail is limited to 25% capacity. Museums, Places of worship and cultural ceremonies, gyms and fitness centers, and restaurants, are all outdoor only with modifications, bars where no meals are served and wineries are closed. Non-essential business offices should switch to remote work.

The Sonora High School District is voting on switching back to distance learning tonight as detailed here. General information on guidelines for schools and positive COVID-19 cases are in a blog here.

The California Department of Public Health has released a travel advisory as detailed here.

Because much of the state is experiencing a surge in COID-19 cases, new guidelines have been released by CDPH for safe holiday gatherings. New CDPH guidelines can be found here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Guidance-for-the-Prevention-of-COVID-19-Transmission-for-Gatherings-November-2020.aspx Please take these recommendations into account when making holiday plans.

Mono county which moved from Orange to Red Teir has now listed the Marine Warfare Training Center (MWTC) cases separate from community cases. To date 259 cases are associated with the facility located in Bridgeport. Two new cases at the MWTC were reported on November 9, the rest are from prior to November 2. The state isn’t reporting any hospitalized cases in Mono County currently.

Tier 1: Minimal County/Date Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU New (Total Recovered) Deaths Alpine 11/16 8 6 (36) 1 11 (28) 0 Mariposa 11/17 6 0 (91) 1 1 (83) 2 Indoor Offices, All Retail & Shopping Centers, Hair Salons & Barbers, Personal Care Services, Museums, Hotels & Lodging Bars, Breweries, Wineries, Restaurants, Cardrooms, Places Of Worship, Gyms At 50% capacity details here. Outdoor Playgrounds, outdoor recreation, Sports without live audiences Tier 2: Moderate County/Date

Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU New (Total Recovered) Deaths Calaveras 11/17 26 11 (399) 1 7 (352) 21 Outdoor Only Bars, Breweries, and

Distilleries

(where no meal provided) Museums, Restaurants, Places Of Worship At 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer. Wineries, Gyms & Fitness Centers, Cardrooms Must be at 25% capacity, or 100 people whichever is fewer Open Indoors Personal Care Services, Hair Salons, & Barbers Tier 3: Substantial County/Date Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU New (Total Recovered) Deaths Amador 11/16 39 20 (388) 5 7 (324) 15 Mono 11/17 37 1 (493) NA 1 (449) 2 All Retail, Malls Common areas must be closed, 25% capacity Museums, Restaurants, Places Of Worship At 25% capacity or 100 people, depending on which is fewer. Gyms & Fitness Centers Must be at 10% capacity Open Indoors Personal Care Services, Hair Salons, & Barbers With Modifications Not Permitted: BARS, WINERIES, BREWERIES, ETC. Not allowed unless meals are offered, Wineries outdoor only with modifications

Cardrooms outdoor only w/ mod.

Offices Remote Tier 4: Widespread County Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU New (Total Recovered) Deaths Madera 11/17 526 47(5,561) 8 9 (4,959) 76 Merced 11/17 843 110 (10,662) 39 38 (9,645) 174 San Joaquin 11/17 1,664 437 (24,171) 76/19 96 (22,003) 504 Stanislaus 11/17 1,664 121 (19,397) 94/18 80 (17,981) 504 Tuolumne 11/17 254 46 (615) 9 5 (328) 8 25% Capacity All Retail except standalone grocers, Malls (Common areas & food courts closed) Outdoor Only Restaurants, Museums, Places Of Worship, Gyms & Fitness Centers All Levels- Critical/essential Infrastructure always open with modifications. Personal Care Services, Hair Salons, & Barbers Open With Modifications Not Permitted: BARS, WINERIES, BREWERIES, ETC. Amusement Parks, Not allowed unless meals are offered, Wineries and cardrooms outdoor only with modifications, Offices Remote