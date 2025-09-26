Power outage hits three states in southeast Mexico, president says

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Power was knocked out in three states in southeast Mexico Friday after a problem with a transmission line, the country’s president said.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said via X that technicians from Mexico’s state-owned power company, known as CFE, were working to restore power to Yucatan, Campeche and Quintana Roo states.

Quintana Roo is home to Mexico’s tourism crown jewels, including Cancun and Tulum, along the Caribbean coast.

Sheinbaum said in another message later updating the effort to restore power that the lights were back on in most of Yucatan’s capital Merida, most of the state of Campeche and some towns in Quintana Roo including Chetumal, Bacalar and Holbox.

