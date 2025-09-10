Gas tanker truck explodes under a highway overpass in Mexico City, leaving 18 injured

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico City said Wednesday they were responding to a massive gas tanker explosion, which sent smoke billowing on the city’s east side and injured 18 people.

Images circulated online by authorities showed a mass of flames coming from a truck under a highway overpass, while other videos on social media show dozens of people screaming and running from the explosion. The videos show two men whose entire bodies appeared to have suffered burns, with tattered clothing melded onto skin, as emergency vehicles sped by.

Mexico City’s firefighters department confirmed that at least 18 people had been injured. An empty passenger bus was also burnt alongside the gas tanker.

The city’s mayor and other authorities said emergency teams, including firefighters and medics, were on their way to attend to the explosion and those injured.