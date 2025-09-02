Tropical Storm Lorena forms in the Pacific off Mexico’s coast

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Lorena formed Tuesday in the eastern Pacific Ocean off Mexico’s coast and forecasters say it could later reach hurricane strength.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 45 mph (75 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm was expected to keep strengthening and could become a hurricane by Wednesday.

As of Tuesday morning, the storm was centered about 240 miles (385 kilometers) west of Manzanillo, Mexico, and moving northwest near 14 mph (22 kph).

Elsewhere in the eastern Pacific, another storm intensified into Hurricane Kiko, slowly moving west but posing no immediate threat to land.

Kiko was located Tuesday about 1,840 miles (2,965 kilometers) east of Hawaii. It packed maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). It is moving west at a speed of 7 mph (11 kph).

Steady strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, according to the National Hurricane Center. The center did not issue any coastal watches or warnings.