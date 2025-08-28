A former Dominican prosecutor and 8 others are sentenced in a scheme to erase criminal records

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — A court in the Dominican Republic on Thursday sentenced nine suspects for helping erase criminal records of thousands of people, including convicted rapists and hitmen, to between six and 10 years in prison.

The group, which includes a former prosecutor, had pleaded guilty. The suspects had help from government employees in erasing the criminal records, authorities said. Charges were dismissed against three other suspects.

Judge Keyla Pérez Santana said the suspects would change certain numbers on people’s IDs to avoid having their criminal history pop up.

“With that alteration, they would simply no longer appear in the system,” she said during the sentencing.

The scheme began in 2017 and involved the ex-prosecutor, former police officers, employees with the Ministry of Public Safety and their relatives. The suspects relied on a tech company to receive queries, post prices and pay people, authorities said.

Overall, the suspects expunged more than 8,000 criminal records of people accused of serious crimes, including murder and drug trafficking, according to prosecutors. Some of the people whose records were erased were in jail awaiting sentencing while others had not been charged.

In the Dominican Republic, people with criminal records struggle to travel, find work and obtain bank loans, among other things. Criminal records also are used to determine sentences.

The scheme was dismantled in August 2023 as part of an investigation dubbed “Operation Hawk.”

A total of 12 suspects were charged with crimes that included bribery, money laundering, terror financing and violations of laws related to weapons and ammunition. Prosecutors asked for hefty penalties and a 10-year-sentence for each suspect.

Former prosecutor Luis Peña Cedeño, who was among the nine sentenced in the case, also got 10 years in prison. Defense attorneys did not speak to reporters on Thursday and left the courthouse after the sentencing.

By MARTÍN ADAMES

Associated Press