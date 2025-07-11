Clear
101.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Guatemalan villagers lynch 5 men accused of robbing homes after earthquakes

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Guatemala Earthquakes

Guatemalan villagers lynch 5 men accused of robbing homes after earthquakes

Photo Icon View Photo

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Members of a rural community in Guatemala hard hit by this week’s earthquakes lynched five men they accused of robbing damaged homes, authorities said Friday.

Guatemala’s Interior Ministry said that residents of Santa Maria de Jesus organized themselves to search for the men and then blocked authorities who tried to detain and take them away.

Overnight, residents beat the men with sticks and stones and then burned them in the community, which lies in the Sacatepequez department southwest of the capital.

The community still lacks electricity and potable water following the series of dozens of earthquakes and aftershocks Tuesday, which killed seven people across Guatemala.

Authorities did not immediately report any arrests in the lynchings.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 