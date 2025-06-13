Clear
Tropical Storm Dalila expected to bring rain to southwestern Mexico

By AP News

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Dalila has formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean just south of the southwestern coast of Mexico, forecasters said Friday.

The cyclone is centered about 195 miles (315kilometers) south of Zihuatanejo in Mexico’s Guerrero state, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

The tropical storm had maximum sustained winds at 40 mph (65 kph). Dalila was expected to bring up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain to parts of Guerrero, Michoacán, and Colima states on Saturday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for a portion of coastal Mexico west of Mexico City.

Forecasters expect Dalila to move parallel to the coast but remain offshore.

