Clear
64.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

AP PHOTOS: Brazil’s Cavalhadas festival celebrates the Holy Spirit

Sponsored by:
By AP News
APTOPIX Brazil Festival

AP PHOTOS: Brazil’s Cavalhadas festival celebrates the Holy Spirit

Photo Icon View Photo

PIRENOPOLIS, Brazil (AP) — The heartland Brazilian city of Pirenópolis is hosting its annual Cavalhadas festival, a Holy Spirit celebration where participants ride horses, wear masks and don floral headpieces.

The tradition began in the 1800s with a Portuguese priest who wanted to celebrate the Holy Spirit — one of the entities of the Roman Catholic Church’s trinity — and also commemorate the victory of Iberian Christian knights over the Moors.

The festivities include an open-air reenactment of a battle between Christian warriors and Muslims. At the end, the defeated Moors are converted to Catholicism.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

By ERALDO PERES
Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 