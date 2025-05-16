Brazil confirms first bird flu outbreak in commercial poultry

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock on Friday confirmed the country’s first bird flu outbreak in a commercial poultry.

The virus was found at a facility in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, the ministry said in a statement. It added it has begun implementing a contingency plan “not only to eliminate the disease but also to maintain the sector’s productive capacity, ensuring supply and, consequently, food security for the population.”

The ministry added that it has also notified the World Organization for Animal Health, the Ministries of Health and the Environment and Brazil’s trade partners.

Agriculture and Livestock minister Carlos Fávaro said Friday that China has halted poultry imports from Brazil for 60 days, according to local media.

The ministry also said the disease is not transmitted through the consumption of poultry meat or eggs.

“The risk of human infection by the avian flu virus is low and occurs mostly among handlers or professionals who have close contact with infected birds (alive or dead),” the ministry said.

