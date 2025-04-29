Guyana imposes a curfew after violent protests over 11-year-old girl’s death

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — The South American country of Guyana imposed an overnight curfew on Tuesday following violent clashes between police and protesters who accused authorities of mishandling the investigation into the death of an 11-year-old girl.

The clashes occurred outside the capital’s main hospital as three pathologists, including one flown in from the U.S., performed an autopsy on the girl identified as Adrianna Younge. They determined that she died from drowning.

Her friends and family have asserted, without giving evidence, she was abducted at a coastal resort last week and sacrificed as a religious ritual. They have blamed resort employees for her death and accused police of prohibiting relatives and search parties from entering the resort, where her body was found in a pool.

The resort has not commented. Its employees are being questioned by police.

Schools, universities and a majority of businesses in the capital, Georgetown, remained closed as tensions lingered after Monday’s protest. During the demonstration, police fired tear gas and rubber bullets. Authorities confirmed they killed two men suspected of looting.

President Irfaan Ali said late Monday that the government is doing everything to ensure justice for the family.

“There will be a review of all the events from the time the report was made to the time the body was found,” he said.

Ali also called for calm.

“The destruction of public infrastructure and private property, burning of people’s vehicles and inconveniencing others is not what we want to demonstrate as a people and as a nation,” he said.