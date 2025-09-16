Ford to drop up to 1,000 jobs at German plant as demand for electric cars in Europe lags forecasts

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Ford Motor Co. said Tuesday it would cut up to 1,000 jobs at its electric auto plant in Cologne, Germany due to lower than expected demand for battery-powered cars.

The job reduction would be carried out so far as possible with voluntary departures and buyouts, the company said. It follows a restructuring announced in November 2024 that would reduce Ford’s workforce by 4,000 positions in Europe and the UK, with 2,900 of those jobs lost in Germany.

The company said it was continually evaluating production volumes and adjusting them to demand. “In Europe, the demand for electric cars is significantly below industry forecasts,” it said. The plant, which makes an electric version of the Explorer SUV, would move to one shift per day instead of two beginning in January, the company said in a statement.

Electric vehicles captured 15.6% of the European market in the year through July, up from 12.5% in the same period last year. Growth has been slower than expected, in part due to the withdrawal of purchase subsidies in Germany. Ford sold 260,00 vehicles of all types in the first seven months, up 0.7%, and maintained its market share of 3.3%, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.