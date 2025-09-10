3 migrants die trying to cross the English Channel from France

PARIS (AP) — Three migrants have died after attempting to cross the English Channel from northern France, and at least three others are believed to be missing, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The Pas-de-Calais department’s prefecture said the three people who died overnight were trying to reach Britain through the perilous waterway.

Local authorities believe that three other migrants went missing at sea during another attempted crossing. Rescue teams managed to salvage one person during that boat accident, the prefecture said.

Attempts by migrants to cross the Channel in unseaworthy boats have multiplied in recent days due to favorable weather. According to British government figures, more than 1,100 people crossing in small boats arrived in Britain last week.

