Guirassy leads Dortmund to a 3-0 win over Union Berlin in Bundesliga

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Serhou Guirassy scored twice as Borussia Dortmund beat Union Berlin 3-0 for its first Bundesliga win of the season on Sunday.

Guirassy finished off a cross from Yan Couto before the break, then the Guinea star beat Union ‘keeper Frederik Rönnow with a delicate chip before the hour-mark.

Felix Nmecha made it 3-0 in the 81st.

Jobe Bellingham needed treatment early on after a clash of heads with Union’s Andrej Ilić but the English teenager was able to play till the 70th.

Argentine defender Aaron Anselmino started for his Dortmund debut following his arrival on loan from Chelsea on Wednesday.

Dortmund drew its league-opening game 3-3 at St. Pauli last weekend, when Guirassy also scored.

Nadiem Amiri converted a late penalty for Mainz to grab a point at Wolfsburg with a 1-1 draw earlier.

Cologne was hosting Freiburg later Sunday.

