French foreign minister visits Greenland in show of support for the Arctic territory

PARIS (AP) — French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot insisted that Greenland “is not for sale,” and criticized the U.S. for its intentions to take control of the strategic Arctic territory during a visit Sunday to its capital, Nuuk.

Barrot spoke in a news conference following a working meeting with Greenland’s prime minister and foreign minister.

“Greenland is not for sale,” he said, echoing French President Emmanuel Macron’s similar comments during a June visit to the vast, semi-autonomous territory of Denmark.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he seeks U.S. jurisdiction over Greenland. He has not ruled out a military force to take control of the mineral-rich, strategically located Arctic island.

“You’ll not make a nation great again by imposing yourself on your neighbors and allies,” said Barrot. “You’ll make a nation great again by contributing to the freedom of the world and to the ability of friends and partners to thrive and to live in peace and prosperity.”

Barrot, who visited a French military ship moored in Nuuk on Saturday, said his two-day trip aims to show France’s support for the sovereignty and freedom of Denmark and Greenland.

“My visit is a message: Greenland and Denmark are not alone,” he said. “Europe and France stand by them today and tomorrow.”

Earlier this week, Denmark’s foreign minister summoned the top U.S. diplomat in the country for talks after the main national broadcaster reported that at least three people with connections to Trump have been carrying out covert influence operations in Greenland.