Mainz overcomes Dynamo Dresden 1-0 in German Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Nadiem Adli’s brilliant free kick was enough for Mainz to overcome Dynamo Dresden 1-0 in the first round of the German Cup on Monday.

The former Germany midfielder lifted the ball over the defensive wall and in off the left post in the 22nd minute, the only goal from a game in which second-division club Dresden missed more chances.

In the final minute, Jakob Lemmer hit the side netting, leaving many home fans with their heads in their hands.

Mainz coach Bo Henriksen was sent off shortly beforehand for holding onto the ball as the tension increased in a nervy finale.

Fortuna Düsseldorf won at third-division Schweinfurt 4-2, and Hertha Berlin’s match at second-division rival Prueßen Münster was going to extra time after finishing scoreless.

Borussia Dortmund was playing later at nearby Rot-Weiss Essen. Essen, which won the German championship in 1955, is in the third division.

