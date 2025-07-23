Spain and Germany’s semifinal at Euro 2025 goes into extra time

ZURICH (AP) — The Women’s European Championship semifinal between World Cup winner Spain and record eight-time champion Germany has gone into extra time with the match tied at 0-0 on Wednesday.

Germany’s resilient defense managed to stifle Spain’s stellar attack and also produced chances of its own, with Giovanna Hoffmann missing the ball right in front of goal.

Spain had the best chances and lion’s share of possession but needed to be more clinical. Captain Irene Paredes headed a corner off the post.

The winner will face defending champion England in Sunday’s final in Basel in either a rematch of the Euro 2022 final — which Germany lost — or of the World Cup final, which Spain won.

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer