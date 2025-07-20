Car crashes into a barn’s roof in Germany, seriously injuring 2 View Photo

BERLIN (AP) — Police in northwestern Germany on Sunday said that several people were injured when a car veered off a road, hit a 7-year-old boy on a trampoline and went flying into a barn roof on its side.

Police said that the car first collided with a parked vehicle in the town of Bohmte, broke through a hedge and drove into a garden where it hit the boy.

The car then went over uneven ground and it was apparently catapulted into the air and ended up crashing into the roof of a neighboring barn about 3 meters (10 feet) off the ground.

The boy was seriously injured, the police statement said.

The driver was an unidentified 42-year-old man, and his wife was also seriously injured. Their two sons, ages 11 and 12, and a 13-year-old passenger were also on board, who like the driver emerged with minor injuries.

Dozens of firefighters, as well as a dozen ambulances and two rescue helicopters were among the emergency services deployed in response.

Images from the scene showed rescuers cutting through the roof, and wreckage of a playground that the car ran through. The car had to be removed from the roof with a crane and was carted away by police. An investigation was underway.