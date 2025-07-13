Euro 2025: Cascarino shines in France’s big win to eliminate the Netherlands and top tough group

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Inspired by Delphine Cascarino’s stunning six-minute spell in the second half, France surged past the Netherlands 5-2 on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals of the Women’s European Championship.

France’s third straight win ensured it won Group D, ahead of England, which routed Wales 6-1 to finish runner-up.

The French would have been eliminated by a three-goal loss and, when the Netherlands led 2-1 at one stage, rued a bad miss by Cascarino shooting over an unguarded goal.

But the San Diego Wave winger responded with a devastating burst of running and shooting to settle the game.

First, Cascarino stole the ball from the Dutch at halfway and ran directly at the defense to set up Marie-Antoinette Katoto for a neat finish in the 61st.

Cascarino was even better three minutes later, taking a high ball 50 meters (yards) from goal and dribbling directly at goal to unleash a rising shot from outside the penalty area.

In the 67th, Cascarino scored with a well-placed shot when the ball came to her after Katoto’s shot struck the inside of both posts. Sakina Karchaoui added a penalty in stoppage time.

A nervous evening became a coronation for France as the top team in the toughest group at Euro 2025.

Who goes where next?

France returns to Basel to face Germany on Saturday, with the winner on a path to play Spain in the semifinals. Spain plays host nation Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Friday in Bern.

England gets two fewer days rest before playing Thursday against Sweden in Zurich. The winner of that game goes on to Geneva for a semifinal against Norway or Italy, who meet Wednesday in Geneva.

The Netherlands, champion at Euro 2017, goes home. Wales is also eliminated.

Dutch goal quest

The Netherlands attacked early and often, knowing three and probably more goals were needed to advance. Still, Vivianne Miedema and her 100 career national-team goals were left on the bench.

The Dutch had a dangerous cross in the first minute, forced a save from France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin in the second, and Lineth Beerensteyn’s pace in the center was always a threat.

It left space for the fast France attack to exploit and the Netherlands trailed midway through the half.

But within four minutes there was fresh hope. Victoria Pelova lashed in a rising shot when the ball came to her from Peyraud-Magnin’s save of a volleyed shot by Chasity Grant.

Pelova was key to the go-ahead goal in the 41st. Her cross across the goalmouth came quickly at France defender Selma Bacha who played the ball off her own left leg into the net.

Joyeux anniversaire

Captaining France on her 30th birthday, Sandie Toletti opened the scoring in the 22nd minute.

Toletti was found in space outside the Dutch penalty area by Katoto and she bounced a right-foot shot from 15 meters (yards).

