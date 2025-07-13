Clear
96.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

French President Macron announces 6.5 billion euros in extra military spending in next two years

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday announced 6.5 billion euros in extra military spending in the next two years because of new and unprecedented threats, from Russia to terrorists to online attacks.

He laid out the spending plans in a sweeping speech calling for intensified efforts to protect Europe. He said France will aim to spend 64 billion euros in annual defense spending in 2027, the last year of his second term.

″To be free in this world we must be feared. To be feared we must be powerful,″ he said.

″Since 1945, freedom has never been so threatened, and never so seriously.″

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 