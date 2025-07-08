Marseille Airport flights suspended as wildfire rages nearby

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Flights scheduled at Marseille Airport have been suspended due to a wildfire raging close to the southern French port city, local authorities said Tuesday.

The prefecture urged people in the affected areas to stay indoors and off the roads.

Some 168 firefighters, two helicopters and 68 engines were deployed to tackle the fire, which broke out in the town of Les Pennes-Mirabeau, with 30 hectares hit.

There have been no reports of casualties.

Marseille airport announced that the runway had been closed at around midday

Several weeks of heat waves combined with strong winds have increased the risk of wildfires in southern France, with several breaking out over the past couple of days.