Clear
76.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Greek police arrest man on southern island of Crete on suspicion of espionage

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Greece Espionage Arrest

Greek police arrest man on southern island of Crete on suspicion of espionage

Photo Icon View Photo

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities arrested a man on the southern island of Crete on suspicion of espionage, police said Monday.

The man, who was not identified in accordance with Greek regulations on suspects, was arrested Sunday in cooperation with Greece’s National Intelligence Service, police added.

Local media reported that the man was from Azerbaijan and was carrying a Polish passport. He was reportedly found to have taken thousands of photos of military installations and warships.

Crete is the site of the United States’ Souda Bay naval base, a strategically important deep-water port in the eastern Mediterranean that can accommodate aircraft carriers.

The suspect was taken to court Monday for an initial hearing. He was given until Wednesday to prepare his defense.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 