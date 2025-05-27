Mostly Clear
56.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

A cargo ship that ran aground in Norway, narrowly missing a house, is being towed to a nearby harbor

Sponsored by:
By AP News
APTOPIX Norway Ship Aground

A cargo ship that ran aground in Norway, narrowly missing a house, is being towed to a nearby harbor

Photo Icon View Photo

OSLO, Norway (AP) — A cargo ship that ran aground in a Norwegian fjord and narrowly missed a house, was pulled back into open water and was being towed to a nearby harbor on Tuesday — five days after the spectacular accident.

A tugboat hauled and refloated the NCL Salten off the shore of the Trondheim fjord in the morning hours. The vessel was being taken to the nearby harbor of Orkanger.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK quoted Ole T. Bjørnevik, the general manager of the tugboat company tasked with the refloating operation, as saying that it “went better than expected.”

Containers had been unloaded from the ship ahead of the refloating.

The ship ran aground early last Thursday. No oil spills were reported, and none of the 16 people aboard was injured.

The on-duty navigator, the ship’s second officer, has been charged with negligent navigation after he allegedly fell asleep on duty.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 