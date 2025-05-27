A cargo ship that ran aground in Norway, narrowly missing a house, is being towed to a nearby harbor

OSLO, Norway (AP) — A cargo ship that ran aground in a Norwegian fjord and narrowly missed a house, was pulled back into open water and was being towed to a nearby harbor on Tuesday — five days after the spectacular accident.

A tugboat hauled and refloated the NCL Salten off the shore of the Trondheim fjord in the morning hours. The vessel was being taken to the nearby harbor of Orkanger.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK quoted Ole T. Bjørnevik, the general manager of the tugboat company tasked with the refloating operation, as saying that it “went better than expected.”

Containers had been unloaded from the ship ahead of the refloating.

The ship ran aground early last Thursday. No oil spills were reported, and none of the 16 people aboard was injured.

The on-duty navigator, the ship’s second officer, has been charged with negligent navigation after he allegedly fell asleep on duty.