Book Review: Donal Ryan's spellbinding sequel in 21 voices continues the saga of a small Irish town

In 2014 Donal Ryan published a novel in the U.S. called “The Spinning Heart” about a rural Irish town after the 2008 financial collapse. It was narrated by a chorus of voices, one per chapter, and at the center was a good-hearted contractor, Bobby Mahon.

Ryan’s latest book is a spellbinding sequel, “Heart, Be at Peace,” that works just fine on its own. It chronicles the changes that have buffeted Nenagh, County Tipperary, in the decade since the recession. Once again, the story is told by 21 townspeople, including one who has died, and Bobby is at the center.

Over the years he has done well for himself with a “kitchen the size of a soccer pitch” and a “marble island in the middle of it that you could feed an army at,” as one envious frenemy grouses. But recently Bobby has been having panic attacks because a compromising picture of him at a stag party in Amsterdam has been making the rounds. Also, he is worried sick about the drug dealers lurking around town in cars with blacked-out windows, posing a threat to the children, including his own.

Another member of the chorus is Lily, who describes herself as “witch by training” and prostitute by inclination. She learned her magic from a Roma woman who settled in the town, “caught roots” and married a local. Lily adores her beautiful granddaughter, Millicent — her long legs, blue eyes and “the shine off of her like the sun on the water of the lake.” They go for long walks in the meadows, gathering wild garlic, dock leaves and sorrel, but lately, the girl has fallen under the spell of Augie Penrose, the ringleader of the drug dealers, and Granny knows in her heart it will not end well.

Bobby, Lily, Millicent and all the others — each one sees the town and its residents, including the newcomers from Eastern Europe, from a different perspective. Together, they narrate a gripping story that is heartbreaking, funny and occasionally raunchy of a beaten-down but resilient community that embodies the best and worst of humanity.

The book ends with a monologue from Bobby’s preternaturally wise and forbearing wife, Triona, who is puzzling over a dramatic plot development in the last chapter. “There’s more to that story, a lot more I’d say, but it’ll be told elsewhere, I’m sure.” If she is right, then perhaps Ryan is already planning the third installment of a trilogy. What a gift that would be for readers everywhere.

By ANN LEVIN

Associated Press