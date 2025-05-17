AP PHOTOS: Moments from the Eurovision Finals View Photo

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — The world’s largest live music event reached its conclusion with the grand final on Saturday of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Acts from more than two dozen countries take the stage in Basel, Switzerland, to compete in the competition’s conclusion.

A trio singing for Sweden about the joys of saunas and a classically trained Austrian countertenor are among those who could take the microphone-shaped Eurovision trophy at the contest.

But the prize could also go to powerful singers from France, the Netherlands or Finland — or even an Estonian who sings about Italian coffee.

The final kicked off at 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT), with the winner due to be crowned after midnight (2200 GMT).

