Fire at a former UK military base kills 2 firefighters and a civilian

LONDON (AP) — Two firefighters and a civilian were killed in a blaze at a former British military base that is now used to commemorate the history of aviation and motor sports, officials said Friday.

The fire broke out Thursday in a large warehouse at the former Royal Air Force base in Bicester, near Oxford. Giant plumes of smoke could be seen for miles and witnesses reported hearing explosions.

Two other firefighters were hospitalized with serious injuries, Oxfordshire County Council said.

“Devastating news,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on the X social media platform. “The bravery of our firefighters is astounding. Hoping those in hospital make a full and swift recovery.”

Crews had the fire under control Friday morning but remained at the scene.