An explosion at a chemical plant near Spain’s Seville leads to warnings for thousands

MADRID (AP) — An explosion at a chemical plant near the Spanish city of Seville sent up a huge pillar of smoke as authorities urged nearby residents to stay indoors, but no injuries were reported, emergency services said Wednesday.

Officials sent messages to around 80,000 residents recommending that they wear face masks or close their windows.

The explosion occurred midday in an industrial park in the municipality of Alcalá de Guadaíra, about 16 kilometers (10 miles) east of Seville’s city center.

Emergency services cleared personnel from the plant site.

Authorities have not said what chemicals are at the plant or who owns it.

Recent incidents

Spain’s industrial, electric and transport infrastructure has faced issues recently.

Over the weekend, a fire at a chemical factory in northeastern Spain forced emergency services to issue health warnings to 150,000 residents and stay-indoors orders for five nearby towns.

On April 28, a massive power outage hit Spain and Portugal. Authorities are still investigating but have ruled out a cyber attack or sabotage.

That was followed by major train disruption between Madrid and Seville, caused by thieves who took copper cabling from a trail line.