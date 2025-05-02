Several people injured when a car collides with them in the German city of Stuttgart

BERLIN (AP) — A vehicle slammed into a group of pedestrians in the southwestern German city of Stuttgart on Thursday, injuring several people, some of them seriously, in what police said appeared to be an accident.

The driver was arrested, but Stuttgart police said on X that there was “currently no evidence of an attack or a deliberate act” and that all the information so far indicates it was a “tragic traffic accident.”

The injuries happened at an above-ground subway stop in downtown Stuttgart, police said. The driver who was behind the wheel of the dark-colored Mercedes off-road style vehicle was arrested, a police spokesperson told reporters, according to news agency dpa.

An investigation was under way, and the area was cordoned off as emergency responders, police and forensic specialists examined the scene. Witnesses were being interviewed, and subway service through the area was suspended.

Photos from the scene showed plastic gloves, blankets and bags scattered on the ground near the SUV.