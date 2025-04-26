AP PHOTOS: Notable moments from the funeral of Pope Francis in St Peter’s Square View Photo

VATICAN CITY (AP) — From nuns in black-and-white habits to suited dignitaries and ordinary faithful in baseball caps, a multitude gathered in St. Peter’s Square for Pope Francis’ funeral on Saturday.

Some applauded, some wept, holding his picture or a rosary, some – inevitably – popped out their smartphones as Francis ’ simple wooden coffin was carried by 14 men in grey morning suits.

About a quarter-million people had paid their respects to the pontiff as he lay in state from Wednesday to Friday evening in St. Peter’s Basilica. On Saturday, crowds filled the colonnaded square in front of it for the funeral Mass.

Row upon row of the global Catholic Church’s clergy gathered, from diocesan and religious orders priests to bishops and cardinals in their brilliant red and scarlet robes and caps. That included the “porporato” — what Italians call the cardinals because of their purple-hued vestments. In a few days, more than 130 of them will gather in a conclave to elect the next pope, almost certainly one of their own.

After the liturgy, Francis’ coffin was taken on the open back of a white vehicle to his burial place, St. Mary Major’s Basilica, some 3 miles (5 kilometers) away in Rome.

As it passed the Colosseum, the ancient Roman amphitheater that’s one of Italy’s most iconic sites, tourists and faithful lined the route to snap photos of this final “popemobile” moment – eerily reminiscent of Francis’ last surprise romp through the crowds after last Sunday’s Easter Mass.

The pontiff died Monday at age 88.

