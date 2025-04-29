No power, no problem. How some in Spain and Portugal defied the outage and embraced the present

No power, no problem. How some in Spain and Portugal defied the outage and embraced the present View Photo

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The blackout that engulfed the Iberian Peninsula on Monday was chaotic and stressful for many. But it had a silver lining: People were forced away from their screens and into the “real” world, connecting with the present and one another.

Some Spaniards and Portuguese embraced their day without power.

In Barcelona’s Gracia neighborhood, squares were packed with sunbathers and people reading books or playing chess. In Madrid, young and old gathered on sidewalks to listen to radios that, once obsolete, were suddenly lifelines. People in Sevilla clapped and tapped their feet to flamenco.

Some neighbors spoke to each other for the first time.

At a vehicle inspection center, employees hung a net and played volleyball. Staff at a non-profit foundation in Madrid’s Embajadores neighborhood pulled tables onto sidewalks and challenged passersby to a friendly game of trivia. Others played UNO on public benches. Long lines formed for free ice cream that store owners decided to give away.

On railway tracks in the middle of nowhere, stranded passengers practiced viral dance moves as they waited for rescue. Lisbon locals joined tourists at scenic viewpoints and partied under the stars. People across the peninsula sang a cappella or played their instruments in the dark.

The world ceased its whirring and time stood still. Anxiety faded. There was boredom but also mindfulness.

When lampposts finally lit up, crowds celebrated, shouting and waving their hands in the air as if their soccer team had scored.

The power was back. And the notifications pinged again.

___

Associated Press journalists Tales Azzoni in Madrid, Hernán Muñoz in Barcelona and Armando Franca in Lisbon contributed to this report.

By RENATA BRITO

Associated Press