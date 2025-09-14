An explosion in Madrid from a suspected gas leak killed 1 person and injured 25

MADRID (AP) — A suspected gas leak explosion in a building in Madrid killed one person and injured 25, emergency services for the Spanish capital said on Sunday.

Rescue workers found the body of a man in a rescue operation with search dogs following the explosion on Saturday, authorities said.

Spanish news agency EFE said that firefighters suspect that the explosion was caused by a gas leak, but police were still investigating its cause.

Firefighter chief Javier Romero said that firefighters pulled four people from the rubble after the explosion occurred at around 3 p.m. Saturday on the ground floor of a three-story building. He said that the blast damaged a cafe, a store and other properties.