Giorgio Armani’s legacy lives on: Final collections to be unveiled at Milan Fashion Week

MILAN (AP) — The final runway collections designed by Giorgio Armani will be presented during Milan Fashion Week as scheduled, reflecting a “determination to carry forward a legacy of commitment, respect and dedication to work’’ instilled by the designer, his fashion group said Wednesday.

Armani, one of the most recognizable names and faces in global fashion, died Sept. 4 at the age of 91.

His fashion house said he worked on the Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani collections as well as an exhibition marking the 50th anniversary of his signature Giorgio Armani fashion house “until the very end.”

The exhibition of 150 archival looks placed alongside artistic masterpieces opens Sept. 24 at the Pinacoteca di Brera museum.

The designer’s final Emporio Armani collection for Spring/Summer 2026 will be previewed on Sept. 25, and the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2026 collection will close fashion week with a runway presentation marking the anniversary on Sept. 28.

For the anniversary, Armani also released an on-line archive of collections called Armani/Archivio on Aug. 30 during the Venice Biennale film festival.

By The Associated Press