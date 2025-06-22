2,500 revelers in baroque costumes dance until dawn at Versailles’ masked ball

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Dressed in their finest baroque costumes and signature masks, guests danced the night away at the Palace of Versailles.

On Saturday night, the Great Masked Ball brought together 2,500 costumed revelers, who partied until dawn from the iconic Orangerie to the Ballroom Grove, an amphitheater of greenery laid out in the grandiose gardens designed by André Le Nôtre.

This year’s theme — Animal is the Future — fused dance performances, DJ sets, and vibrant visuals, captivating a crowd required to be fully costumed and masked to gain entry and entertain themselves.

Here is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.