Kosovo’s president sets Oct. 12 for municipal elections while a legislative impasse continues

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo ’s president on Monday set Oct. 12 as the date for municipal elections, while the country remains in a legislative impasse without a functioning parliament and a new Cabinet since its Feb. 9 parliamentary vote.

President Vjosa Osmani urged political parties, organizations and public institutions to ensure an all-inclusive, free and fair process.

The last municipal elections in October 2021, for mayors of 38 municipalities and about 1,000 town hall lawmakers, were mainly won by center-right opposition parties. The Srpska List party of Kosovo’s ethnic Serb minority, which is close to the Serbian government in Belgrade, won the 10 seats in northern Kosovar municipalities.

Municipal authorities run the local economy, education, health, infrastructure, natural resources, tourism, culture and sports but not defense or public order institutions.

Acting Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s left-wing Self-Determination Movement won the Feb. 9 parliamentary election with 48 of 120 seats, falling short of the required majority of 61 to elect a new speaker or form a Cabinet on its own.

The parliament has not succeeded in electing the new speaker, as deputies in opposition parties object to Kurti’s candidate. Lawmakers have tried and failed 29 times since the first session of parliament in April 15. The Constitution imposes no deadline to elect one.

Without a speaker, Kurti cannot be formally nominated as prime minister and form a Cabinet. If the situation continues, the president can turn to any of the other parties. If no party can form a Cabinet, the country will face another parliamentary election.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Most Western nations recognize its sovereignty, but Serbia and its allies Russia and China don’t.

___

Semini reported from Tirana, Albania.

By ZENEL ZHINIPOTOKU and LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press