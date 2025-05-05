AP PHOTOS: Holy tchotchkes: Rome is awash with papal souvenirs View Photo

ROME (AP) — Like all major tourist destinations, Rome is awash in souvenirs. With Holy Year Catholic pilgrims, Pope Francis ’ funeral and the buzz surrounding the conclave to elect his successor, the most popular tchotchkes these days are those about the papacy.

There are books, booklets and prayer cards of the last three popes and others dating back to the mid-20th century. Their images also appear in snow globes, bobblehead dolls and, in Francis’ case, even in nail clippers, bottle openers and key chains.

Among the most popular, and cheapest, are rosaries, which the faithful prayed in St. Peter’s Square for many nights while Francis was hospitalized in February and March. He died on April 21 at age 88.

The often uneasy combination of worship and social-media-fueled blockbuster tourism is a growing concern across Europe.

With the choice of the next leader of the 1.4-billion-strong Catholic church now hanging in the balance, it’s no wonder that even solemn moments like the funeral are becoming collectible experiences.

Hardly a person lining Francis’ route from funeral Mass to burial last Saturday wasn’t holding a smartphone to record the moment.

And on the arms of many hung shopping bags with small plastic rosaries, papal pendants and even a mini “popemobile” reproduction.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.