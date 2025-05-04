Turkish opposition leader is attacked in Istanbul, raising fears over politicians’ safety

ISTANBUL (AP) — The leader of Turkey’s main opposition party was attacked as he left a memorial ceremony in Istanbul on Sunday.

Ozgur Ozel, who heads the Republican People’s Party, or CHP, was leaving the Ataturk Cultural Center in the city center when a white-haired man approached him and struck him in the face with an open hand, televised footage showed.

The suspect was detained, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said. Ozel, who was attending a memorial for Sirri Sureyya Onder, a pro-Kurdish politician who died Saturday, was said to be unhurt.

The incident renews fears over the security of politicians in Turkey. In 2019, Ozel’s predecessor as CHP leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, was assaulted while attending a soldier’s funeral in Ankara province.