AP PHOTOS: Pope Francis’ image is everywhere as the Catholic faithful mourn him with art and thanks View Photo

Pope Francis’ image seemed to be everywhere Friday as the world mournedhis death in Rome at the age of 88.

Artists created murals and graffiti memorializing him, including one in Buenos Aires, Argentina in which the soccer-loving pontiff is depicted alongside player Lionel Messi.

Vendors in Indonesia sold keychains and fans bearing his image. A message board to the late pope was covered in writings from the Catholic faithful outside a parish in Quezon City, Philippines: “Thank you for the love, compassion and hope,” one message read.

World leaders streamed into Rome for Francis’ funeral on Saturday. The cardinals then will meet in a conclave in the coming weeks to elect his successor.

