AP PHOTOS: The death of a pope begins a centuries-old ritual to elect his successor

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The death of a pope triggers a centuries-old ritual to elect a new one, involving sacred oaths, the piercing of ballots with a needle and the white or black smoke to signal whether cardinals have chosen a new leader for the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics.

Pope Francis’ death at 88 early Monday set off the process. His body has been moved to St. Peter’s Basilica for public viewing ahead of his funeral on Saturday with world leaders in attendance. Francis will be buried, according to his wishes, in a simple underground tomb at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome.

Next comes the secretive conclave for the election of the next pope. The gathering begins and ends with ritual words in Latin: “Extra omnes,” or “Everyone out,” expelling all but voting cardinals from the Sistine Chapel where balloting takes place. It ends with the victorious cardinal uttering, “Accepto,” or “I accept,” the two-thirds majority required to become pope. During the conclave, the cardinals gathered beneath Michelangelo’s frescoed ceiling are forbidden from communicating with the outside world.

