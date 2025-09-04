Suspect among 2 dead in mass stabbing in Canada, at least six injured

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Two people, including a suspect, are dead after a mass stabbing on a First Nation reserve in the central Canadian province of Manitoba.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said Thursday at least six people were in hospital after the attack on Thursday at the Hollow Water First Nation, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) northeast of the provincial capital, Winnipeg.

Health officials said two victims were airlifted to Winnipeg, while others were taken by ground ambulance. A code orange, which means a sudden influx of patients, was declared at the largest hospital in Winnipeg.

The Mounties described the attack as a “senseless act of violence,” adding there was no longer a risk to public safety. Officers will remain in the community and on a highway to the south near Black River First Nation.

“Our officers are gathering information to determine what exactly occurred this morning and we will be providing a more detailed update early this afternoon,” RCMP said in a statement.

Hollow Water First Nation is an Anishinaabe community of roughly 530 people situated along the east shore of Lake Winnipeg.

The attack comes three years to the day after a mass stabbing on the James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, which left 11 people dead and 17 injured.