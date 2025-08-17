Jules-Anthony Vilsaint scores for Toronto in 1-1 tie with Crew

TORONTO (AP) — Jules-Anthony Vilsaint scored his first goal of the season and Sean Johnson had six saves for Toronto FC on Saturday night in a 1-1 tie with the Columbus Crew.

Vilsaint, acquired Wednesday via trade with Montreal, redirected a perfectly-placed arcing ball-in played by Djordje Mihailovic into the net to make it 1-1 in the 77th minute.

Diego Rossi gave the Crew a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute. Steven Moreira played a cross from the right side that was deflected near the corner of the 6-yard box by defender Sigurd Rosted directly to Rossi for the finish from the center of the area.

Toronto (5-13-8) is winless in four straight.

Patrick Schulte stopped two shots for Columbus (12-5-9).

The Crew had 58% possession and outshot Toronto 11-8, 7-3 on target.

