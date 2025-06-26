Theo Corbeanu’s second-half goal lifts Toronto into a 1-1 draw with the Red Bulls

TORONTO (AP) — Theo Corbeanu’s second-half goal lifted Toronto into a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night.

Toronto (3-10-5), which was playing for the first time since May 31, had lost four in a row at home.

New York (8-7-4) is 1-6-3 on the road this season.

Mohammed Sofo opened the scoring in the 20th minute with his ninth goal of the season. Lewis Morgan ran past the defense for a through ball and his breakaway shot was blocked by Sean Johnson, but Sofo was there for an easy rebound.

Morgan has eight goal contributions (five goals, three assists) in eight career MLS appearances against Toronto.

Corbeanu scored in the 51st — on Toronto’s first shot on target — on a header past goalkeeper Carlos Coronel.

The Red Bulls were without suspended coach Sandro Schwarz, with assistant coach Volkan Bulut running the sideline. New York was also without suspended midfielder Peter Stroud.

Toronto is winless in the previous 12 regular-season meetings (0-9-3) with New York.

