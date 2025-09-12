Nepal’s hugely popular army restored order after deadly violence. Its real challenge begins now View Photo

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Two days of deadly violence left the streets of Kathmandu resembling a war zone. Nepal’s major symbols of power like Parliament, the Supreme Court, and the president’s house were burned by angry protesters. The prime minister was forced to quit, and no one seemed to be in control.

Until Nepal’s military chief, Gen. Ashok Raj Sigdel, appeared in a prerecorded video on Tuesday evening and appealed for calm.

Within hours, the Nepal army was patrolling the streets. Its officers began holding talks with the young protesters who had toppled the prime minister in a major public revolt. And a rapidly escalating spiral of violence began to come under control.

Five days after the violence began, Nepalis are still wondering who is in charge of the country where 34 people were killed in protests sparked by a short-lived social media ban and fueled by broader discontent against the government. But with the army stepping up, many people are breathing a sigh of relief, in contrast to some other countries where citizens are usually fearful of the military taking over the civilian government in moments of crisis.

“It was a very abnormal situation in Nepal which the army was successful in bringing back to control to further prevent loss of lives and property. They were able to take control in an emergency situation and turn the abnormal situation to normal,” said Geja Sharma Wagle, a Kathmandu-based security and strategic affairs analyst.

The military is popular in Nepal

The military in Nepal, which has also fought a bloody Maoist rebellion, is rarely mobilized in the Himalayan nation wedged between China and India. It is also not known for battling enemy troops at the border and has mostly been confined to barracks. It is normally sought out only when there are floods, landslides or rescues during earthquakes.

Yet it is hugely popular. In the past, it has restored order in difficult times, particularly during the massive pro-democracy protests in the 1990 and the antimonarchy 2006 demonstrations that ended with the abolition of the monarchy.

Nepal’s troops have also been part of United Nations peacekeeping forces for the past six decades, serving in conflict areas in Africa, Middle East and Asia. Nepal currently is the biggest contributor of troops to the U. N . peacekeeping missions.

Since 2008, when Nepal became a republic, the army has tried to stay away from politics. Occasionally it gets dragged in when political leaders decide who will lead the armed forces.

This week’s deadly protests, however, could very well be the greatest challenge it has faced so far.

Similarities with upheaval in Bangladesh

So far, the military has been successful in bringing calm, quelling a jailbreak in the heart of the capital, Kathmandu, and initiating talks with the protesters on naming a transitional leader. On Friday, Nepal’s president, army officials and representatives from various protesting groups held meetings to decide on a name.

No consensus has been reached yet, and there is no constitutional provision for an interim leader in the Nepalese constitution adopted in 2015.

But this arrangement appears strikingly similar to the one in Bangladesh where last year a student-led protest movement led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Afterward, protest leaders and the army chose an interim government led by the Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus.

After the protests began in Nepal, President Ram Chandra Poudel, whose role is largely ceremonial, had asked Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli to lead a caretaker government. But Oli fled from his official residence on Tuesday, and his whereabouts were not clear.

Wagle said the transition may not be easy and warned the military should stay away from interfering in politics.

“The army should not be involved in politics themselves but rather assist the president in getting the issues resolved with the protesting groups. Their role is to facilitate, support and assist wherever it needs to be. It is not suitable for the army to be involved in politics, which could draw them into much unwanted controversies,” he said.

Many people hail the military

Confusion persists over who will take control of the government. Nonetheless, many Nepalis say the military has in many ways saved the country from more violence and destruction.

“When the police failed to control chaos in the country, the army stepped in right on time and saved the country from plunging into a state of lawlessness,” said Ramesh Shrestha, a car mechanic.

Some others — angered by police violence during the protests — hailed the military for bringing peace.

“Nepal’s army is known for its peacekeeping roles internationally and it has brought peace inside the country too,” said Kabita Yadav, a student.

——

Saaliq reported from New Delhi.

By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA and SHEIKH SAALIQ