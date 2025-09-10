Man sentenced to 7 years of hard labor for criticizing Myanmar’s election plan View Photo

BANGKOK (AP) — A man has been sentenced to seven years of hard labor in military-run Myanmar for criticizing the government’s plans to hold elections in December, state-run media reported Wednesday.

It’s the first known conviction under the new election law targeting anyone who opposes or disrupts the elections.

In the Aug. 25 Facebook post, which has since been taken down, Nay Thway posted surveillance video of a robbery and criticized the military government for prioritizing the election plan over ensuring public safety.

Nay Thway, 36, was sentenced in a Taunggyi township court in eastern Shan state to the maximum for the offense of attempting to undermine the elections, according to the Myanma Alinn newspaper. Other offenses under the new law carry sentences up to the death penalty.

It was not immediately clear if he would appeal, and no information was given about who might have represented him in court.

The military seized power from the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021, which triggered widespread popular opposition that has grown into a civil war.

Critics have denounced the election plan as a sham to normalize the military takeover, and several opposition organizations, including armed resistance groups, have said they will try to derail them.

About 60 parties, including the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party, have registered to run in the elections that would start Dec. 28, according to the Union Election Commission. The commission said Tuesday it had revoked registration and dissolved four political parties for failing to meet the required number of party members and party office.

Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party was dissolved in 2023.

Suu Kyi, 80, is serving prison sentences totaling 27 years after being convicted in a series of politically tainted prosecutions brought by the military.

The main opposition National Unity Government, established by elected lawmakers who were barred from taking the seats they won before the 2021 takeover, has said Suu Kyi is in ailing health but the military has denied that, saying she is in good condition.