Pakistan skittled for 92 as West Indies wins third and final ODI by 202 runs to clinch series 2-1

TAROUBA, Trinidad and Tobago (AP) — Shai Hope hit 120 not out before pacer Jayden Seales destroyed Pakistan’s chase with six wickets as West Indies won the third and final ODI by the huge margin of 202 runs on Tuesday to clinch the series 2-1.

Pakistan was dismissed for 92 in 29.2 overs after West Indies had lost the toss and made a challenging 294-6 at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, with Hope dominating the innings. The West Indies captain hit five sixes and 10 fours in his 94-ball knock, sharing an unbroken seventh-wicket stand with Justin Greaves of 110 runs in around eight overs.

Greaves was 43 not out in only 24 deliveries, including two sixes and four fours.

Pakistan collapsed early in its chase to 23-4 in the ninth over, with three ducks from its top four batters. Opener Saim Ayub was caught behind on the third ball of the innings, Abdullah Shafique also failed to score, and Pakistan was 8-3 when captain Mohammad Rizwan was bowled by Seales for a golden duck in the third over.

Seales took his fourth wicket by trapping Babar Azam (9) lbw.

Hasan Nawaz (13) advanced and was stumped against the bowling of Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase bowled Hussain Talat (1), leaving Pakistan on 62-6 in the 21st over. Salman Agha top-scored for Pakistan with a 49-ball 30.

The match and series ended with another golden duck when Abrar Ahmed was run out by Chase. It was the first bilateral ODI series won by West Indies against Pakistan since 1991.

Seales finished with 6-18 from 7.2 overs.

Pakistan beat West Indies in the first one-day international on Friday by five wickets. West Indies leveled the series with a five-wicket victory in the second ODI.

Pakistan won the preceding Twenty20 series 2-1 played in Florida.

