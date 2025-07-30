A US man goes on trial in Indonesia for allegedly selling porn videos online

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A trial began Wednesday in Indonesia against an American man accused of misusing his tourist visa by producing and selling pornographic videos online.

The trial at the South Jakarta District Court was held behind closed doors. Indonesia’s Criminal Procedure Law says judges have the authority to limit public access to a trial if the case relates to pornography.

Taylor Kirby Whitemore, 39, was arrested on March 25 by Immigration Enforcement officers when he was about to fly from Bali to Malaysia.

A cyber patrol team found promotional posts of paid pornographic content featuring Whitemore and local women, said Yuldi Yusman, the acting director general of immigration.

“The defendant has violated Indonesia’s Pornography Law and Immigration Law,” said Andi Jefri Ardin, a prosecutor, after the hearing. He refused to give details.

Whitemore faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 500 million rupiah ($30,540) if found guilty.

His Indonesian lawyer, Erwin Siregar, said his client was only accused of violating a tourist visa, which generally does not lead to court proceedings but instead results in deportation.

“This is the first time an immigration violation has been brought to a criminal court,” Siregar said, “This should simply be an administrative sanction, requiring the person to be summoned and then repatriated to their country.”

Siregar acknowledged that Whitemore had improperly used a visa granted by the Indonesian government.

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, has strict laws against the production and distribution of pornography. The government regularly instructs internet service providers to block access to websites containing such material.

