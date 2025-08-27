Photos show people fleeing flooding in Kashmir after weeks of intense rain in the region

Photos show people fleeing flooding in Kashmir after weeks of intense rain in the region View Photo

JAMMU, India (AP) — Prolonged monsoon rains this season have badly battered South Asia. Rising waters sent people fleeing from their homes in the Indian-administered Jammu area in Kashmir, which is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both sides.

Floods triggered by seasonal rains have killed more than 800 people in Pakistan since June 26. At least 65 people have also died in Kashmir and hundreds have been displaced.

India has released water from overflowing dams and swollen rivers into a low-lying border region, forcing Pakistan to evacuate tens of thousands of people.

By CHANNI ANAND

Associated Press